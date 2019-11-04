Leaving one and all stunned right ahead of her upcoming movie’s trailer launch is Pati Patni Aur Woh star, Ananya Panday whose hot and sexy pictures are enough to brush aside our Monday blues. Flooding the Internet with her latest sensuous pictures, Ananya made sure she left fans’ hearts aflutter.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya Panday shared a plethora of pictures featuring her in a bubblegum pink dress with sheer sleeves and a plunging neckline. Leaving her soft curly tresses to fall easily down her shoulders, Ananya completed her look with subtle light makeup. The pictures were captioned, “Channelling my inner Peppa Pig (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Channelling my inner Peppa Pig 💖🐷 A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Nov 3, 2019 at 10:59pm PST

Talking about her upcoming movie, while Kartik essays the role of Abhinav ‘Chintu’ Tyagi, Bhumi plays Vedika Tripathi, and Ananya portrays Aditi in the remake of the BR Chopra directorial. Pati Patni Aur Woh also has cameos by Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While the former has teamed up with Kartik in Luka Chuppi that released early this year, Sunny has worked with Kartik in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama-series and in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released last year to a great response at the Box Office.

Ahead of the trailer, the makers even dropped a new poster that features Bhumi in a pink saree, Ananya in a red dress and Kartik in a purple shirt teamed with brown pants. While the latter two are locked inside a golden cage, Ananya struts outside it, flaunting the key to Kartik’s heart.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is gearing up for a release on December 6. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and has been shot in Lucknow.