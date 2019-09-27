The Friday night is here and as we rush off home from the office to call it a week already, Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday has “party pants” on in sync with the millennial mood. Seen vibing with the weekend hour, Ananya set fans drooling over her latest pictures that are now trending viral.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared the sultry pictures where she can be seen donning a black bling crop top with a plunging neckline, teamed with black satin pants and accessorised with a pair of silver hoop earrings. Letting her hair down to fly easily in the wind, Ananya struck sensuous poses as she flaunted her oh-so-perfect waistline. The pictures were captioned, “Life is short, wear your party pants #BeTheParty @onlyindia (sic)” and “Life’s a party – dress for it #BeTheParty @onlyindia (sic).”

On the professional front, Ananya recently wrapped up shooting for Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan in Lucknow before moving on to shoot with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli. Ananya and Ishaan’s first look from Khaali Peeli is sizzling hot.

The first look poster showed them lost in each other’s eyes as they posed before a yellow and black taxi. While Ishaan sported a moustache and flaunted his abs donning an open-buttoned cut-sleeves denim shirt paired with jeans, Ananya was dressed in a white crop top knotted at the waist, teamed with a pair of denim shorts. ‘Khaali Peeli’ is scheduled to hit the theatre on June 12, 2020.

Ananya was talking to Mumbai Mirror when she praised the Dhadak-star and said she wanted to work with him ever since she saw his performance in his debut film – Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. She added that she wants Ishaan’s talent and energy to reflect in her work on-screen. Ananya was quoted saying, “I had been dying to work with Ishaan ever since I watched him in Beyond The Clouds. I hope his energy reflects in my performance as well. He is such a talented actor. Both of us are young and it’s a lot of fun with youthful energy on set.”