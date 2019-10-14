Star couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have shared a set of new pictures on Instagram this morning. Angad took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself in which he is seen posing with his dear wife. The selfies radiate love and speak volumes of the beautiful chemistry that the couple shares. Both Neha and Angad look extremely stylish in the photos with Neha’s grey strand of hair visible.

The actor, who was recently seen in Sonam Kapoor starrer The Zoya Factor, captioned his post beautifully. The post read, “Sawaari apne samaan ki khud jimedaar hai!!! Hainji.. haanji!!! Voti Khush teh bundaah khush.. 🤣😂@nehadhupia #Monday motivation #couplegoals” (sic)

His dear wife Neha acknowledged the post with a lovely comment. She expressed her love for the hubby in the comments and wrote, “@angadbedi …. but I toh love u so much ❤️” (sic)

Neha and Angad celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Mauritius in May this year. They also took their baby daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi along on her first international trip. The Instagram timelines of both the actors were filled with various stunning photos of them posing around the beach and just chilling together.

On the work front, while Angad has got important roles in many upcoming Hindi films, Neha has begun the fourth season of her chat show No Filter Neha. She shot the first episode of her show with Gully Boy fame Siddhanth Chaturvedi.