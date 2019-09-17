Actor Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are now a happily married couple. They even have a baby daughter named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Now, in an interview with a news daily, Angad opened up on his life before marriage and his breakup with actor-dancer Nora Fatehi. The actor revealed that he and Nora were not destined to be together and there were different things meant to happen for both in life. Angad said he got married to Neha and welcomed a family while Nora achieved the success she had been working hard for.

The actor interacted with Times of India recently and mentioned, “I feel as far as my past relationship was concerned, she (Nora) is a lovely girl and she’s doing exceptionally well for herself. She’s a star in the making and all her body of work is being accepted by the audience and she’s on her way up!” Angad added that he wishes a lot of love and luck to the girl and believes that her soulmate will come her way soon.

“I feel the partner that she deserves, will come her way very soon. I feel everything has timing. It’s like the universe wanted to change something within me and it happened, the universe wanted some change within her and give her stardom and it happened,” he went on to say.

Angad, who has an important role in Kabir Khan’s ’83 with Ranveer Singh, also mentioned that there’s dignity in silence and he would like to keep it at that.

For the unversed, Angad and Nora were dating each other before the actor got married to Neha in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi. The news of their wedding took everyone by surprise. Later, when Nora was asked about the wedding, she refused to know Angad Bedi let alone comment on dating him.