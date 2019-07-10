Actors and brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor had their fan-moment when they met the former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on July 10 during India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match. Sanjay first posted a picture of himself and brother Anil on Instagram revealing that they were there to lend full support to the blue team. Later, he posted another picture in which the two star-brothers were joined by Kapil Dev in the frame.

The caption on Sanjay Kapoor’s post read, “With the legend Kapil Dev ,I can’t stop grinning #1983worldcup #captain #greatestallrounder #fanmoment” (sic)

The entire Kapoor family, like most Indians, are big fans of cricket. And when it comes to supporting our team, the love knows no bounds. In fact, most Bollywood celebrities are often clicked at stadiums while cheering for Team India. A lot of them are currently in the UK and if India goes on to reach the World Cup Finals, don’t be surprised to see these popular faces on the stands.

It’s also interesting to know that one of the prominent Kapoors in the business – Sonam Kapoor is working on a film titled The Zoya Factor. It’s based on Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and features Sonam in the titular character – a woman who’s considered lucky for the Indian cricket team in the film.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s match between India and New Zealand was stopped due to heavy rainfall. However, it was announced that it will continue today from 3 pm. Watch our live coverage of the World Cup match here.