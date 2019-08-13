The film industry and fans are remembering late actor Sridevi on her 56th birth anniversary today. The veteran actor passed away from accidental drowning in Dubai last year and left a big void in the lives of her well-wishers. Now, her brother-in-law and co-star in many films, Anil Kapoor took to social media to remember her on the special day. In a heartwarming post on Twitter, the actor mentioned how Sridevi will always be remembered for the joy she used to bring in the lives of her dear ones around and that’s how the world also remembers her today.

Kapoor posted a beautiful picture of the superstar on Twitter and called it a ‘bittersweet day’. He wrote, “Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory…We miss you everyday #Sridevi!” (sic)

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday…We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory…We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

Even Sridevi’s husband, Boney Kapoor made an emotional post on Twitter. Remembering his wife, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi” (sic)

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Their daughter Janhvi Kapoor posted a picture from Tirupathi temple where she has gone with the family to pray on the birth anniversary of her mother. She posted a picture:

View this post on Instagram 💚 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 12, 2019 at 9:33pm PDT

The world remembers Sridevi today and it always will!