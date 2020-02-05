Usually, the peers of Tinseltown are insecure about Malang actor Anil Kapoor‘s forever-dapper and young look but he himself seems to be in serious envy of Toofan star, Farhan Akhtar‘s sexy body. Recently, Farhan shared a smouldering video of himself, straight from the pool and Anil could not stop swooning.

Leaving fans drooling all over the video, Farhan is seen jumping out of the pool, catching back his sunglasses and sipping on a glass of wine. Basically a rewind video, what caught Anil’s attention was Farhan’s beach “body” as he stood there flaunting his abs, donning only a swimwear. Farhan had captioned the video, “Splashback .. #FarOutdoors #maldives #blueskies #blueseas #waterbabies @shibanidandekar (sic).” Quick to respond, Anil commented, “@faroutakhtar Flash-forward I want to do this next Janam and have a body like this (sic).”

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar is currently shooting for his upcoming sports drama, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Farhan is leaving no stone unturned as he preps for his upcoming movie. Interestingly, Toofan is reuniting Farhan with ROP with whom the actor gave one of the most remembered performances of his career in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film also features Paresh Rawal in the role of Farhan’s coach. Actors Mrunal Thakur and Isha Talwar also play important roles in the film.

As for Anil, the actor is gearing up for Malang. The makers recently dropped the trailer of Malang featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. A Mohit Suri directorial, the film is the story of murder, madness and mysteries combined together in the background of romance, adventure sports, revenge and some gritty characters. As revealed in the trailer, all four main characters in the movie are blood-thirsty people who like to kill others. Malang hits the screens on February 7.