Blessed with the energies and looks of a 26-year-old at 62 years is Mr India star Anil Kapoor who is not just acting goals but also fitness goals whose unapologetic romance with wife Sunita Kapoor makes the industry and fans amp their love game. Raising the bar for all the aforementioned goals, Anil recently shared a video that instantly set the younger stars including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bipasha Basu, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar and son-in-law Anand Ahuja instantly swooning.

Taking to his social media handle, Anil shared the video where he can be seen dressed in an all-black athleisure wear and running across a track in an open field. Oozing with romance, Anil captioned the video, “All your love, prayers and fasting is making me run faster & keeping me healthy today and everyday! Happy karva chauth @kapoor.sunita (sic).”

Quick to comment, while Varun went “Wow” and Anand gushed, “Wowwww (sic)” with a lightning symbol, Farhan wrote, “Awesome. Pure determination. (sic)” Bipasha smeared the comments section with hearts “For the running” and “For the message for your wife” while Shilpa blessed him saying, “Omg!!! Wow @anilskapoor … you are amaze.. nazar na lage. (sic)” Sunita herself simply commented with kiss emojis.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Total Dhamaal. He is now gearing up for Anees Bazmi’s Pagalpanti which will release next year and has already wrapped up shooting for Mohit Suri’s Malang. Apart from these, Anil also has Karan Johar’s Takht in his kitty.