The fans just can’t wait for their favourite television-turned-Bollywood star Ankita Lokhande to feature aside Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 but treating their patience with a sweet fruit were her hot and sexy pictures that have flooded the Internet from the latest photoshoot. Writer Farhad Samji and his team are all set to kick-start the next schedule of Baaghi 3 in Serbia from November. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that all the major actors of his film – Tiger, Shraddha, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita and Satish Kaushik are set to fly to the European city for a month-long shoot schedule.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a plethora of pictures that feature her in a tiny sparkling red dress with a peacock-like tail trailing behind her. The off-shoulder dress clung perfectly to her well-toned body as she flaunted several sensuous poses for the camera. Playing with the tail as she fluttered it around to make a heart shape or look like a butterfly, Ankita made sure that fans were left drooling over the viral pictures even as she posted them without any caption. Ankita accessorised her look with a pair of simple silver danglers and wore subtle makeup highlighted by a dab of luscious red tint on her lips.

Check out Ankita’s latest hot pictures from the photoshoot here:

View this post on Instagram #photoshoot @hemlataa9 @tkhutal_official @makeupnhairbyfarah23 #kunj #ankitalokhande A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 5, 2019 at 9:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 5, 2019 at 10:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 5, 2019 at 10:03pm PST

View this post on Instagram 💓 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 5, 2019 at 10:04pm PST

View this post on Instagram 😍 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Nov 5, 2019 at 10:05pm PST

Talking about Ankita’s upcoming film, Baaghi 3, Farhad had said in an interview earlier that his film ‘slips into serious action’ after giving doses of humour and ‘Riteish plays one of the catalysts in the plot.’ “He and Tiger are like the Ram and Lakhan of our film,” Samji had added. The actor is joined by Ankita Lokhande who debuted in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Ankita plays the role of Riteish’s wife in the film and also the sister to Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

In an interview with PTI, Ankita had shared, “It is very challenging, but I am confident that my character will strike a chord with the audience. The third installment is different from the previous two, as Baaghi 3 is more about family bond. I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister. I haven’t played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing.”

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 next year.