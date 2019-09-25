Her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika won her innumerable accolades and seems like it turned fruitful in landing Ankita Lokhande with another big project, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. After the news of Riteish Deshmukh joining the Ahmed Khan-directorial surfaced, the new buzz now is of Ankita being roped in to play Shraddha’s sister in Sajid Nadiadwala’s third installment.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh revealed, “Ankita Lokhande joins #Baaghi3 cast… Stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh… Directed by Ahmed Khan… Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala… Co-produced by Fox Star Studios. (sic)”

In an interview with PTI, Ankita shared, “It is very challenging, but I am confident that my character will strike a chord with the audience. The third installment is different from the previous two, as Baaghi 3 is more about family bond. I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister. I haven’t played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing.”

Riteish will be seen playing the role of a brother to Tiger Shroff‘s character. As revealed by Mumbai Mirror, the actor just wrapped up the shooting of Marjaawan with Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria. He also finished filming his part in Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Housefull 4 and now, he is gearing up to play an important role in another Nadiadwala-production. A report in the daily suggests that his character will be quite crucial to the story.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 next year.