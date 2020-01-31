Giving the ethnic tale a sexy twist, Baaghi 3 star Ankita Lokhande turned up in her sultry best at the Lion Gold Awards 2020 and the latest flood of pictures from there have set the Internet on fire. Currently breaking the Internet, Ankita’s pictures have amped up the glamour quotient this weekend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the slew of pictures featuring her in the smouldering hot red polka dots saree. Ending in frills, the saree’s pallu was tucked behind a red belt. Accessorising her look with a choker necklace, Ankita wore rosy makeup to highlight her look. Keeping her silky mid-parted locks behind her back, Ankita struck sensuous poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “Thanku #liongoldawards2020 for appreciating my work #debutaward #manikarnika #jhalkaribai #ankitalokhande (sic).”

On the professional front, Ankita made her television debut with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. She entered the big screen with Kangana Ranaut starrer, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where he performance was lauded by critics and fans alike.

Talking about Ankita’s upcoming film, Baaghi 3, Farhad Samji had said in an interview earlier that his film ‘slips into serious action’ after giving doses of humour and ‘Riteish plays one of the catalysts in the plot.’ “He and Tiger are like the Ram and Lakhan of our film,” Samji had added. The actor is joined by Ankita Lokhande who plays the role of Riteish’s wife in the film and also the sister to Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

In an interview with PTI, Ankita had shared earlier, “It is very challenging, but I am confident that my character will strike a chord with the audience. The third installment is different from the previous two, as Baaghi 3 is more about family bond. I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister. I haven’t played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing.”

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 this year.