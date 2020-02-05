Dissolving mid-week blues into thin air, Baaghi 3 star Ankita Lokhande treated fans to a flood of her hot and sexy pictures. Simple yet sultry, Ankita’s look was enough to set the Internet on fire this Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared the pictures featuring her in a sheer white shirt and a thigh-high black skirt. Pulling back her hair in a pony, Ankita wore a pair of pointed black heels and accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. She completed her look with a dab of luscious pink lip tint. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Ankita captioned the pictures only with dressing credits.

On the professional front, Ankita made her television debut with the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. She entered the big screen with Kangana Ranaut starrer, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi where her performance was lauded by critics and fans alike.

Talking about Ankita’s upcoming film, Baaghi 3, Farhad Samji had said in an interview earlier that his film ‘slips into serious action’ after giving doses of humour and ‘Riteish plays one of the catalysts in the plot.’ “He and Tiger are like the Ram and Lakhan of our film,” Samji had added. The actor is joined by Ankita Lokhande who plays the role of Riteish’s wife in the film and also the sister to Shraddha Kapoor’s character.

In an interview with PTI, Ankita had shared earlier, “It is very challenging, but I am confident that my character will strike a chord with the audience. The third installment is different from the previous two, as Baaghi 3 is more about family bond. I play a fun-loving girl, who shares a great bond with her sister. I haven’t played anything like this on TV or in Bollywood and the audience will see me in a never-seen-before avatar in my next outing.”

Helmed by Ahmed Khan and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 3 is slated to hit the screens on March 6 this year.