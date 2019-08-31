Actor Anupam Kher has posted a new video on his Instagram timeline. It’s the one from Nick Jonas‘ Happiness Begins concert. Turns out Priyanka Chopra invited the veteran actor to attend her husband’s concert at Madison Square Garden yesterday and he had a blast there. Kher shared a video from the concert in which the Jonas brothers – Nick, Joe and Kevin were seen entertaining a full-packed audience. A glimpse of Priyanka enjoying the concert with her mom Madhu Chopra can also be seen in Kher’s Instagram posts.

The actor shared the video with his fans and wrote, “Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for inviting to your husband @nickjonas’s concert with his brothers. I had a blast. #JonasBrothers are phenominal performers. The jam packed audiences loved them. Love and prayers always. 😍 😍” (sic)

In his Instagram stories, he can be seen interacting with mommy Chopra who shows him the entire venue and just how much the fans seemed excited.

The Jonas Brothers are on a world tour that began on August 7 at American Airlines Area in Miami, Florida. All the concerts are going housefull and the tour is travelling through the US, Canada, Mexico, and parts of Europe. The last show is expected to happen in February next year.