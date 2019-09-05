Bollywood’s yesteryear couple Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor have been flocked by many industry friends in the past but their latest encounter with actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday night in New York seemed the most jovial one till date. Taking to his Instagram handle to wish Rishi on his birthday, Anupam posted a video from their latest meet and fans couldn’t help but crack up after seeing them act all child-like in the Big Apple.

The shared video shows Anupam acting like a typical paparazzi, swooning over Neetu and Rishi while recording their video and even giving enough screen space to their driver who was from Bangladesh. The video was captioned, “Happy birthday dearest #RishiKapoor‬!! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you always be healthy and free spirited. I have loved our time together in New York. And our yellow cab rides. You are our reel and real hero. Love and prayers always. @neetu54 (sic).”

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has been supporting her husband in thick and thin for almost a year now. Her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor was undergoing treatment for cancer in New York. All the hard work and efforts paid off as the actor recently announced he has recuperated well and is waiting for his return to India. Now, in a heartfelt conversation with a news channel recently, Neetu gave away some details about the hard time and the impact of Rishi’s illness on his kids Ranbir and Riddhima. She said Riddhima knew the news when Ranbir was called at home, he was asked to sit down by his sister who then told him everything. Neetu added that her son didn’t believe it for an hour and then when he collected himself up, he got up and straight away went to Delhi where Rishi had been shooting. Ranbir picked his father from the capital and left for New York right then.

Rishi, while explaining the same incident, earlier told Times of India: “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually.”

The actor is expected to return at the beginning of this month. On the professional front, Rishi is all set to return to the Silver Screen with a comedy film Jhootha Kahin Ka which also features Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh and Jimmy Shergill.