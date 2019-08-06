The scrapping of Article 370 in a Parliamentary session on Monday, as proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah saw people tearing up in favour and protests respectively and while celebrities like Gul Panag hailed this decision of the government, Manmarziyaan director Anurag Kashyap called it “scary”. Tweeting in favour of the Kashmiris who evidently are not in favour of the proposal, as hinted by Jammu and Kashmir’s CM Mehbooba Mufti, Anurag, though not well versed with the history, said that the way it has been scrapped without any Kashmiri representation is not justified.

Taking the government accountable, Anurag tweeted, “You know what is scary , that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it. (sic)”

Another tweet followed this where Anurag shared, “Article 370 या 35A, के बारे में में ज़्यादा नहीं कह सकता । इसका implication, history, या facts मैं अभी भी समझा नहीं हूँ । कभी लगता है जाना चाहिए था , कभी लगता है क्यों गया ।ना मैं कश्मीरी मुसलमान हूँ ना कश्मीरी पंडित ।मेरा कश्मीरी दोस्त कहता है कश्मीर की कहानी Roshomon की तरह है (Article 370 or 35A, I cannot speak much on them. Their implication, history or facts – I still haven’t understood them. At times it feels it should have been scrapped, at times it feels why was it scrapped. Neither am I a Kashmiri Muslim nor am I a Kashmiri Pandit. My Kashmiri friend tells me that the story of Kashmir is like Rashomon.)”

In a final attempt to voice his concern about the Valley and its people, Anurag wrote, “कई पहलू है कश्मीर के । सभी सही हैं और सभी ग़लत । बस इतना जानता हूँ की जिस तरीक़े से यह सब हुआ , सही नहीं था । (There are several aspects to Kashmir. All of them are correct, all of them are wrong. All I know is that the way all of this happened, is not correct.)”

The provisions of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 have been scrapped, giving the union of India powers to redraw the boundaries. The state of Jammu and Kashmir has been bifurcated into two union territories—Jammu and Kashmir with Legislature and Ladakh without Legislature. This came after the government on late Sunday imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Srinagar.

Always the one to raise his voice against the injustice meted out to the marginalised sections of the society, Anurag, along with 48 other celebrities had recently penned an open letter to PM Narendra Modi expressing concerns over growing cases of lynchings and suppression of dissent. While another set of 62 celebrities accused the previous slot for “selective outrage and false narratives”, a Twitter user threatened to kill Anurag for siding with those opposing the mob lynchings.