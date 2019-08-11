It is no secret that Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap had been on the radar of the online “thugs” for speaking his mind in favour of the country’s minority and things worsened after the filmmaker wrote an open letter to PM Narendra Modi with 41 other celebrities to show concern on rising events of mob lynchings. Recently, Anurag tweeted in favour of the Kashmiris who evidently are not in favour of Amit Shah’s proposal to scrap Article 370 and Anurag, though not well versed with the history, said that the way it has been scrapped without any Kashmiri representation is not justified.

On Saturday evening, Anurag deleted his Twitter account but not before a user captured his last tweets and shared them further. The tweet read, “When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk. There isn’t going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India & hope you all thrive. Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave Twitter. When I won’t be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Good bye. (sic)”

Very sad that Sri Anurag Kashyap deleted his Twitter. It is sad & bad for democracy when we cant voice our opinion with out fear. I disagree with Anurag Kashyap ji on 99% of issues, but his Right to say is our Responsibility as a Nation. #AnuragKashyap .. God bless

Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/GUwXp80tA6 — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) August 10, 2019

Always the one to raise his voice against the injustice meted out to the marginalised sections of the society, Anurag, along with 48 other celebrities had recently penned an open letter to PM Narendra Modi expressing concerns over growing cases of lynchings and suppression of dissent. While another set of 62 celebrities accused the previous slot for “selective outrage and false narratives”, a Twitter user threatened to kill Anurag for siding with those opposing the mob lynchings.

It was reported earlier that a user on Twitter threatened Anurag indirectly as he mentioned that he had cleaned his rifle and shotgun recently and wanted to see the director in person. The tweet made Anurag immediately alert the Mumbai police who then filed a complaint and were reportedly investigating the matter.

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap is all set to see his bankrolled movie Saand Ki Aankh, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, which will hit cinema screens on October 25 this year. He has currently directed half of the upcoming Netflix series, Sacred Games 2.