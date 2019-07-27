The intolerance and rising hatred for minority sections had pushed 48 prominent Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, to pen an open letter of concern to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was condemned by Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi and others who wrote a letter in reply to the previous one. While the latter slot accused the previous one for “selective outrage and false narratives”, a Twitter user threatened to kill Anurag for siding with those opposing the mob lynchings.

Though the tweet has been now taken down, according to Entertainment Times, it reportedly threatened Anurag indirectly as the user mentioned that he had cleaned his rifle and shotgun recently and wanted to see the director in person. The tweet made Anurag immediately alert the Mumbai police who then filed a complaint and are investigating the matter.

Anurag Kashyap, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ramchandra Guha, Mani Ratnam, Ashis Nandy, Shubha Mudgal were among the eminent filmmakers, historians, sociologists, artists who wrote the letter to the PM, expressing their concerns over growing cases of lynchings and suppression of dissent. They said that ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has become a provocative ‘war cry’ today that leads to law and order problems and many lynchings take place in its name.

“We were shocked to learn from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports that there have been no less than 840 instances of atrocities against Dalits in the year 2016, and a definite decline in the percentage of convictions,” the letter read. They also asked the Prime Minister to put a stop to the name of Ram being defiled in this manner.

However, in an interview with India Today later, Kangana said, “Some people are misusing their power and position to generate a false narrative that, under the current government things are going wrong, whereas for the first time in this nation, things are going in the right direction. We are a part of a major shift, things are changing for the betterment of this nation and few people are rattled by this. Common people have chosen their representatives and leaders, the ones who disregard their will are the ones who have no respect or consideration for democracy.”