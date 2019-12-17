The police crackdown on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia created an outrage all over the country and while many celebrities were seen coming in support of the dissent and students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens, Akshay Kumar decided to play safe after he “accidentally” liked a tweet on the issue. Flooded with news about the atrocities meted out to the students, Akshay liked a tweet reporting the issue, which he immediately clarified, was not intentional.

His tweet read, “Regarding the ‘like’ on the tweet of Jamia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as in no way do I support such acts.” Facing immense backlash for lacking a stand on the issue, a Twitter user accused him for not having “a spine”. The netizen wrote, “I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in Martial Arts with a spine missing (sic).” This was retweeted by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and when a supporter of Akki asked, “So this is what @anuragkashyap72 has to say about @akshaykumar (sic)?” Anurag replied, “Absolutely.”

The ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country has fallen heavily on the very fabric that the citizens have been proud of all these years – unity in diversity as it openly excluded the Muslim community and with the student bodies of various universities voicing against it, many celebrities including interior fashion designer, Sussanne Khan, tried her best to bring fans together. Preaching a message of equality, Sussanne sent out prayers for Assam and Delhi where the crackdown by the respective state police has been harsh.

After being critcised for not speaking up, Bollywood celebrities actively took to social media to share their opinion on the ongoing tension between the students and the police regarding the protests against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). Ajay Devgn, Anurag Kashyap, Ayushmann Khurrana, Mahesh Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, Lisa Ray and Parineeti Chopra took to Twitter to condemn the attacks on the students at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi.

Earlier, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt joined the protest and pledged to not submit any document to prove his citizenship if the need arises in the future. Director Anurag Kashyap who left Twitter a few months back returned to the social media platform to support the protests and condemn the attacks. Actor Taapsee Pannu posted a viral video of the student from Jamia Millia University and expressed how heartbreaking it was to see students being treated like criminals in the capital of the country.