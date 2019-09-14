Credited with a trajectory of almost all critically acclaimed and audience-loved movies, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap‘s cult film of 2012, Gangs Of Wasseypur, has now become the only Bollywood film to feature in The Guardian List of 100 Best Films of 21st Century. The film with which actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Huma Qureshi shot to instant fame, has bagged the 59th position on the list and netizens couldn’t be more proud.

Sharing the news on his Instagram handle, Anurag posted the description that went with the film’s position. His caption on the post read, “Guardian’s list of 100 best film of 21st century . Proud to be here but this wouldn’t be my list.So many films which are my favourites can’t be below my film.. and “the Dark Knight” deserves to be way up. The number 1 film in the list I totally agree with. That’s my absolute favourite of the 21st century. Here is the list https://www.theguardian.com/film https://www.theguardian.com/film/2019/sep/13/100-best-films-movies-of-the-21st-century/2019/sep/13/100-best-films-movies-of-the-21st-century …. link also in bio. P.S. this is also is that film of mine that totally destroyed my filmmaking life by the expectations it sets from me as a filmmaker and has been continuously so , and I have forever been trying to break away from it. Hopefully someday that will happen . (sic)”

Gangs of Wasseypur or GOW Part 1 and 2 are films that people still can’t get over. Based on the issue of the coal mafias in Jharkhand, the film showcases the struggles, rat race and vengeance between three rival families in the state. Both the parts of the movie were filmed as one whole film with the total time frame being of 319 minutes, which was screened at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in 2012. However, the film was later divided into two installments when released officially in India. Performances of the entire star cast, particularly Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chaddha were highly appreciated by both critics and the audiences. The films were even nominated for the National Awards and Filmfare awards among many other coveted awards that year.