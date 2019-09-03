The industry has long been obsessed with actors Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar’s cop looks but guess it’s time to move over since Anushka Sharma is creating all the right buzz with her latest police avatar. Looking all chic even as she dons the serious hat of an investigating officer, Anushka left fans, including Suii Dhaaga co-star Varun Dhawan swooning with her masala act.

While the pictures of her in a police uniform flooded the Internet, the diva herself pulled stops to all speculations as she uploaded the video for which she had adopted the role. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared the video which was a commercial and captioned it, “The Kerovit TVC is action, drama and entertainment-packed… Check it out and Share your crazy bathroom moves along with me… Watch the TVC here. #KerovitIsFreedom #KerovitByKajaria @kerovit (sic).” Quick to comment, Varun wrote, “One of the best performances by a lead in a commercial haa love it (sic).”

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. However, the actor might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon. She was last seen in last year’s release Sui Dhaaga: Made in India with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was appreciated for its content and her performance. Now, the new film that she decided to take up is also something that’s pretty high on content and features Anushka in a never-seen-before role.