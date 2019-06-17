Actor Anushka Sharma might have just given a nod to her next film. The actor is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon. She was last seen in last year’s release Sui Dhaaga: Made in India with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was appreciated for its content and her performance. Now, the new film that she decided to take up is also something that’s pretty high on content and features Anushka in a never-seen-before role.

While there is no confirmation on the same, the report in the daily suggests Anushka has charted out a plan to begin preparing for her character. Since it’s a character that requires a particular kind of body language and stance, the actor is conscious about learning everything right. A source close to the development told the daily, “Anushka is constantly looking for quality scripts and it seems like she has found a brilliant one that will see her play the role of a woman police officer.” The report also revealed that this new film is extremely close to her heart and she’s making sure there’s no stone unturned from her side when it comes to polishing her performance on-screen.

The source also added that Anushka has decided to totally dedicate herself to her character in the coming days. The report quoted the source saying, “Anushka has always backed projects that are strong on content and this story has just blown her away. It’s a challenging role and will require her to undergo intense prep before she begins filming. The way she works, she will be devoting a lot of time getting into the skin of her character.” More details on the film are awaited.