Sweeping all the big awards this year into his kitty, Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh added another trophy to his case as he carried home Man of the Year Award at Elle Beauty Awards 2019 yet he was not smart enough for Suii Dhaaga star Anushka Sharma. Making fans double down in laughter, a viral video shows Anushka roasting Ranveer at the award function with her straight-forwardness.

The trending video showed Ranveer coming up to collect the award and during his acceptance speech, went down to ask Anushka what success meant to her. “Let’s ask the very beautiful and talented Anushka Sharma what does success mean to you?” Ranveer asked when Anushka replied promptly, “you’re not a host.”

Check out Anushka and Ranveer’s video here:

Ranveer Singh was at his stylish best in a black suit with a printed shirt and a big black hat. He posed on the red carpet with a stick as if impersonating legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin. Deepika did not take much time in trolling the actor and commented on his picture, “shouldn’t you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!?”

On the professional front, Ranveer will soon be seen coming together with Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar to shoot a seen for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Ranveer has wrapped up the London schedule of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which traces India’s historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Apart from this, Ranveer also has Karan Johar’s Takht, a period drama based on the Mughal era and chronicles the story of two warring brothers.

Another movie in his kitty is Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film has Ranveer playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat.

As for Anushka, she was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. However, the actor might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next.