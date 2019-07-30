Actor Anushka Sharma has featured on the cover of a popular magazine for the month of August. In her latest interview with the magazine, the actor has opened up on many things related to her wedding, relationships, career, life post marriage and that one question that keeps hounding her – Are you pregnant?

Anushka once again talked about how an actor has to always be prepared to face the question about her pregnancy once she has gotten married. The Zero-star married Indian cricketer Virat Kohli in 2017 and since then has been commenting on the rumours of her pregnancy. Now, in her latest interview, Anushka said that the gossipmongers always find something or the other to speculate about an actor’s pregnancy. She said, “If you’re married then people ask, Is she pregnant? They love to read into something when there really isn’t anything. An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant? When she’s dating it’s like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun?”

She added that the ‘clarification’ bit is the most annoying part but they have to clarify at some point otherwise the rumours refuse to die on their own. “What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is. Any actress, who gets married… sabke baare mein they’ve said something,” explained Anushka.

The actor then mentioned how the speculations rise. She took the example of an actor wearing loose clothes and how that leads to the rumours of her pregnancy. “Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That’s because they’re trendy. But they’re said to be pregnant. It’s like a monkey on your back. You can’t do anything about it. You just ignore it,” said Anushka.