Actor Anushka Sharma got married to Indian skipper Virat Kohli in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple is one of the most loved star-couples in the country and their lovey-dovey pictures keep surfacing on social media. Recently, in her latest interview with a film magazine, Anushka opened up on getting married at the age of 29 which is considered too early for an actor to take the plunge. She talked to Filmfare and said that she wanted to break the myth that female actors should not get married early in their career. Anushka added that she decided to stay with the man whom she loves dearly and she didn’t see the point in waiting.

The actor was quoted telling the magazine, “Our audience is way more evolved than our industry is. Audiences are just interested in seeing actors on screen. They don’t care about your personal lives, whether you’re married or whether you’re a mother.” She added that everyone should realise it’s only an individual’s decision when to get married and the person should just be left with his/ her choice.

“We need to get out of this headspace. I got married at 29, supposedly young for an actress. But I did it because I was in love. And I am in love,” Anushka said. The actor, who is now gearing up to produce her first Netflix film under her home banner Clean Slate Productions, also said that she’s always spoken out against inequality. The Phillauri-star maintained that she didn’t want to get married with any fear in mind and just wanted to live beautifully with the man in her life. Anushka went on to say that she was glad to see a lot of other prominent female actors decided to get married without fearing that they might lose work because of this, which is not true.

She said, “Marriage was a natural progression. I’ve always stood for women being treated equally. So, I wouldn’t want to experience the most beautiful moment of my life with fear in mind. If a man doesn’t think twice before getting married and continues to work, then why should a woman think about it? I’m happy that more actresses have got married. People in love are going out there and expressing it. It’s so beautiful to see happy couples together.”