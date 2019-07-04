Love is forever in the air for power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as they were recently seen basking in the happy glow of it post India’s entry in the semi-finals of the ongoing cricket World Cup. Juggling professional and personal life brilliantly, Virushka are a steaming example of love knowing no bars and going that extra mile to make it work unconditionally, irrespective of the reservations.

In a recent post that the lovebirds uploaded on their Instagram handle, the duo can be seen twinning in spotless white shoes and black sunglasses, as they caught up on the missed romance these few weeks. While the Bollywood diva donned a chic white floral dress teamed with a beaded neckpiece, the Indian cricket team’s captain donned a casual black tee paired with grey shorts and a rugged cap worn backward to amp that boyish look as he made a goofy face at his wife. Anushka uploaded the sunkissed picture with a caption that read, “Seal the silly moments” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram Seal the silly moments ❣️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:46am PDT

On his Instagram handle, Virat posted another picture from the day, where he can be seen posing with his wife before an antique table that carried a frame and block-lettered words “Mr” and “Mrs” on either side of it. The viral picture too was captioned, “Mr and Mrs” along with a couple emoji and red heart.

View this post on Instagram Mr and Mrs 💑❤ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jul 3, 2019 at 10:37am PDT

Earlier, Anushka had taken off to Brussels for a shoot after a brief time with hubby Virat who was busy with the ongoing World Cup matches.“Anushka will join Virat only this month end as BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers can only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup. Anushka has been in London and has been wrapping her work commitments in the city and now in Brussels. The much-loved couple is following all BCCI mandates laid down for the families of cricketers. Anushka will officially join Virat from this month end. The fans will have to wait for a few more days to see them together,” informed a source.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's recent photograph in London took the internet by storm. Virat, the doting husband that he is, traveled to London on his off day to spend a few hours with Anushka, who was busy with her brand shoot.