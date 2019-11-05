Ringing Indian cricket team’s captain, Virat Kohli’s 31st birthday in Bhutan, Bollywood diva-wife Anushka Sharma made sure their short trip was dipped deep in all things genuine, “joy and peace.” From feeding a four-month-old calf to having tea and biscuits with the locals of the village, Anushka and Virat were flooded with the “warmth and love” as it came their way.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka gave fans a sneak-peek of some of her heartwarming moments from the trip and our day is already made. She elaborated her experience in the caption that read, “Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever (sic).”

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.