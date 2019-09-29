Making fans jaws drop, though not for the first time, power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli‘s unapologetic PDA at the Indian Sports Honours event looked totally contagious or so we gather from a video that is currently trending viral across social media platforms. Not leaving each other’s side even for the blink of an eyelid while Virat hosted the event, the lovebirds set fans swooning with their mushiness.

The video, which Anushka shared on her Instagram handle, shows her donning a cream-coloured crop top paired with black satin trousers with a dramatic belt that trailed onto the floor behind her. Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a low ponytail, Anushka wore nude makeup and accessorised her look with a pair of simple diamond earrings. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit, teamed with a white shirt and black tie. From huddling into cosy poses for the camera to stealing pecks on the cheeks and addressing the media individually while the other partner looked on with pride in the eyes, Anushka and Virat’s latest video is all you need to amplify your romance game this Saturday night. The diva captioned the video simply with a purple heart emoji.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. However, the actor might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon. She was last seen in last year’s release Sui Dhaaga: Made in India with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was appreciated for its content and her performance. Now, the new film that she decided to take up is also something that’s pretty high on content and features Anushka in a never-seen-before role.