Raising the bar for being the hottest couple on the block once again, power duo Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli left one and all floored with their regal appearance at The Indian Sports Honours event in Mumbai. Seen twinning in black, Anushka and Virat redefined the colour as they looked chic and glamorous for the night.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared the pictures where she can be seen donning a cream-coloured crop top paired with black satin trousers with a dramatic belt that trailed onto the floor behind her. Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a low ponytail, Anushka wore nude makeup and accessorised her look with a pair of simple diamond earrings. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit, teamed with a white shirt and black tie. Huddling into a cosy pose, the lovebirds’ sets fans gushing. Anushka captioned the post simply with red hearts emoji.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. However, the actor might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon. She was last seen in last year’s release Sui Dhaaga: Made in India with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was appreciated for its content and her performance. Now, the new film that she decided to take up is also something that’s pretty high on content and features Anushka in a never-seen-before role.