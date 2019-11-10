Famous Indian poet Ruskin Bond once said that if you have lived with the mountains for any length of time, you belong to them, there is no escape and seems like the same bug has bitten Suii Dhaaga star Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli as they enjoy their time in the lap of nature in Bhutan. Giving fans another sneak-peek into their mountain getaway, Anushka shared some happy postcard-worthy pictures from their rocky adventurous trip and fans couldn’t have asked for a better digital retreat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared the pictures in a post that features them unwinding with a dog before they continued their trek on the hill yonder. The pictures were dripping with unconditional affection and it looked too contagious to not catch the happy vibe as the lovebirds enjoyed their stressbusting time with their furry friend. Simply captioning the pictures with a dog plus couple emoji, Anushka broke the Internet as fans swooned over the now viral post.

View this post on Instagram 🐕+👫 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 9, 2019 at 10:42pm PST

Ringing Indian cricket team’s captain, Virat Kohli’s 31st birthday in Bhutan, Bollywood diva-wife Anushka Sharma made sure their short trip was dipped deep in all things genuine, “joy and peace.” From feeding a four-month-old calf to having tea and biscuits with the locals of the village, Anushka and Virat were flooded with the “warmth and love” as it came their way. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka gave fans a sneak-peek of some of their heartwarming moments from the trip and fans were left asking for more.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.