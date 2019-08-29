Aiming to spread good vibes digitally, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the launch of her new initiative – ‘Love and Life’ as part of her clothing collection. The Zero star will be propagating the need for positivity, inclusivity and kindness through trendsetting ideas and recently she uploaded a video exuding the same.

In the video that Anushka shared on her social media handle, she can be seen seated in her dressing room, donning a casual white tee and a pair of jeans as her team fixed her hair and makeup. Featuring the star in her different moods and moments with the light bulbs adding to her glow, Anushka’s cuteness just made our day and amped our drooping Thursday with the right dash of energy. The video was captioned, “Chat . Chat . Laugh . Laugh . Make faces . Crack up . Pause . Check mirror . Chat. Chat . Make faces . Laugh . Laugh . Loud . Love . What . You . Do . #LoveAndLightProject 💜 & ✨ #WorkLoveGratitude (sic).”

Unlike other celebrities who choose to stay mum on sensitive topics, Anushka voices her opinions boldly be they on sexual or animal abuse. Recently, she took to social media to welcome the POCSO Amendment Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha after being presented by Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani in Rajya Sabha. The bill was passed with many added provisions to curb the sexual offenses against children in the country. Calling it a much necessary step, Anushka praised the Indian government for the Protection of Child From Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill.

The actor has also launched a campaign to demand stricter laws against animal cruelty in the country. The campaign has been named #JusticeForAnimals and Anushka, who has a social media following of about 60 million followers, has asked for stricter laws to punish the offenders.

Anushka has been deeply moved with the incident involving Lucky – a dog who got badly beaten up in Mumbai and died subsequently. Highlighting several gruesome cases of animal atrocities across India, the actor posted a note in her Instagram stories demanding policy change.

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, and as of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. However, the actor might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon. She was last seen in last year’s release Sui Dhaaga: Made in India with Varun Dhawan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was appreciated for its content and her performance. Now, the new film that she decided to take up is also something that’s pretty high on content and features Anushka in a never-seen-before role.