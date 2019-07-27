Shooting for their upcoming comedy flick together, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan and multi-talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana have been shooting in Lucknow for Gulabo Sitabo. As Big B’s part of the shoot came to an end, the actor was seen posing with Ayushmann’s parents and actor-brother, Aparshakti Khurana, after the family flew down to the city.

In the picture, Amitabh can be seen sitting between the senior Khurranas, dressed in his character’s attire while the boys twinning in caps and reading glasses, posed from the front. Taking to his Instagram handle to share his uncontained happiness, Aparshakti captioned the picture with the hashtags, “#BachchanSaab #FatherSaab #BhaiSaab #GharKiMemSaab (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #BachchanSaab #FatherSaab #BhaiSaab #GharKiMemSaab A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on Jul 26, 2019 at 3:09pm PDT

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan on Friday announced on social media that filming for his role in movie Gulabo Sitabo has come to an end and that he is now gearing up for the eleventh season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Taking to his Twitter page, Big B wrote about how withdrawal symptoms are setting in as the shoot for the movie, in which he stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, comes to an end.

Gulabo Sitabo, a family comedy-drama set in Lucknow, is directed by Shoojit Sircar and penned by Shoojit’s longtime collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi. It will be produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The movie is set to be released on April 24 next year, while Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on August 1 on Sony TV.

Aparshakti, on the other hand, is gradually making his space in Bollywood and making his presence count after giving stellar performances in Dangal, Stree and Luka Chuppi. The radio jockey-turned-actor says he had to wait patiently for the best offers to come his way. Aparshakti’s kitty is full with films like Street Dancer 3D, Kanpuriye and Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Jabariya Jodi.