Actor Arbaaz Khan once again talked about his bond with ex-wife Malaika Arora after two years of divorce. The actor maintained he shared an amicable relationship with his former partner and his kid Arhaan Khan has played a crucial role in keeping all kinds of negativity at bay. Arbaaz talked to Deccan Chronicle in his latest interview and said that he and Malaika share a lot of memories and 19 years of marriage, therefore, they are mature enough to deal with each other in a respectful way. The actor, who is currently busy with the shooting of Sridevi Bungalow with Priya Prakash Varrier, added that despite their divorce, their son is the binding factor and he’s proud of him.

Arbaaz told the daily: “We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have a kid together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated.” The actor went on to say that both he and Malaika are facing everything with ‘respect and dignity.’

Arbaaz mentioned that he has a good equation with Malaika’s family members as well. He said that he has kept his hopes on his son who is growing up to be a smart man. “I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better,” said Arbaaz.

Praising his 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan, the actor said that the way he has handled his parents’ separation is quite appreciable. Arbaaz added, “He is a very good son, I love the way he has handled all this. Many times at this sensitive age, children are victims of bad influence, but he’s a very positive kid.”