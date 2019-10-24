Actor Salman Khan is bringing Dabangg 3 on Christmas this year but he has also blocked the Eid 2020 date at the Box Office. The superstar is coming out with a cop drama tiled Radhe on Eid next year. At the trailer launch of Dabangg 3, Salman talked about Radhe and gave away more details about the film than you already know.

Radhe marks the third outing of Salman and Prabhu Deva since the choreographer-turned-director is helming this film post Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3. The story of the film has been kept under the wraps but Salman revealed at the event that it’s going to be the ‘baap of Wanted’, his previous film in which he played the character of a cop.

As soon as it was revealed that Salman is once again essaying the character of a cop in a film, speculations started doing the rounds that Radhe is going to be inspired by Wanted and will take the story forward from there. However, at the trailer launch, the actor denied all the rumours and mentioned that it has nothing to do with Wanted. He was quoted saying, “Radhe was my character’s name in Tere Naam (2003) and again, we used the same name for my character in Wanted (2009). But this (Radhe) is a completely different film. It has nothing to do with Wanted. If you want to go into that format or genre, then this (Radhe)will be a baap of Wanted.”

The actor further revealed why he decided to announce Radhe with the poster of Dabangg 3. Revealing that it was a calculative move, Salman said they feared that the announcement of Radhe could easily take over the buzz around Dabangg 3 and they didn’t want to do that. Therefore, they released Radhe’s poster with a motion poster of Dabangg 3 and clubbed the two films as Salman’s festive gifts to his fans. “If we had announced Radhe on its own, then Dabangg 3 would have taken a backseat, and people would have started talking only about Radhe,” said Salman.

Rumours are rife that Radhe will see Salman teaming up with his Bharat co-star Disha Patani. However, nothing official is out yet.