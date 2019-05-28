Actor Arjun Kapoor once again opened up on his plans of getting married. The actor recently spoke to a film magazine and revealed that not just the fans and the media, but his family members also keep popping the question of marriage in front of him. Arjun, whose India’s Most Wanted is still running in theatres, said everyone in the family tells him ‘umar ho gai hai’ and wants him to get married soon. However, he is sure about not taking the plunge as yet. He also commented on his plans for the marriage of his sister – Anshula Kapoor.

Arjun told Filmfare that despite seeing the broken marriage of their mother, both he and Anshula have a firm belief in the institution of marriage. He said he would be happy if his sister wants to get married but she’s currently focusing on work. Arjun mentioned that Anshula wants to ‘make something out of herself’ and he is there to support her in whatever she wants to do with her life. He jokingly added now seems the right time to ask Anshula about her marriage plans since he’s being asked to answer such questions by the media. Arjun was quoted saying, “Despite whatever we’ve seen in our lives, we both have faith that marriage is good. Let her make something out of herself. She’s focusing on her work right now, so I’ve not had the marriage conversation with her. Thanks for reminding me, I will speak to her today.”

Talking about how his family, much like most Indian families, keeps pressurising him for marriage, Arjun said he is dealing with the same question everywhere. The actor, who debuted in Bollywood with YRF’s Ishaqzaade, called the question of her wedding an ‘organic Indian question.’ He said people in the family often asks why he is thinking so much before getting married. The actor then took a jibe at his folks and said even if he goes around with someone for even three days, they would start thinking about his wedding to the girl. Arjun added, “33 for most people in India is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?”

Meanwhile, Arjun also recently talked about going ‘official’ about his relationship with Malaika Arora. He said that the media respected his relationship and therefore, he felt comfortable in not hiding anything with anyone.