Speculations are rife that actor Arjun Kapoor is marrying Malaika Arora this year. The actor has maintained that he will announce the news when he has something to share about marriage but the rumours refuse to die. Now, in his latest interview with a news portal, Arjun once again talked about his wedding plans.

The actor is currently promoting his upcoming film India’s Most Wanted and during a promotional interview, he compared the buzz around his wedding with the popularity of Taimur Ali Khan. Arjun said that he understands why the audience that want to know about Taimur would find the rumours of his wedding interesting. In an interview with Zoom, the actor said the media gets more ‘clicks’ by writing about him and Malaika. However, most people have been graceful about reporting about his relationship and he will not hide anything if he has something to share about his future.

Arjun said he appreciates the way media has behaved with him and treated his personal life. The actor was quoted saying, “You guys are supposed to do what your editors want you to do. I don’t think anybody is dying to know every single day but what happens is there are speculations because I guess you get clicks. You get conversations and chatters.”

Adding the bit about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin, he said, “If Taimur does that to people then I think my marriage speculation is not such a big deal. But, in all fairness, I think the media’s been respectful, they’ve given me the space to come out and be comfortable.” The actor has earlier said that he has not been hiding anything about his personal life from his fans and he would continue to do so.