Actor Arjun Kapoor hosted a sports event recently. He posted a few pictures from his look in which he could be seen getting his bow tie adjusted. Arjun posted three pictures on Instagram and all of them showed him holding serious expression on the face. His girlfriend Malaika Arora took notice of his expressions and took to Instagram to comment on his post.

Malaika commented on Arjun’s post and asked ‘why so serious.’ Her actor beau even gave her a reply and explained why he kept his face straight and expression serious while getting these pictures clicked. The actor revealed that he was busy thinking about how wearing a bow requires so many efforts. Arjun told Malaika, “Was wondering how it’s such a complex process to get a bow tie right.”

Arjun hosted the sports awards a few days back with ace tennis player Sania Mirza. He posted the pictures while getting ready for the event and caption them as, “Enjoyed every minute of hosting the @indiansportshonours w/ @mirzasaniar! Hope you guys enjoy the show tonight… #ISH2019 #bluerising.” (sic). Check out the post here:

Both Arjun and Malaika are often seen pulling each other’s leg on Instagram. In fact, Malaika even subtly photobombs Arjun’s pictures and the latter competes with his woman in terms of fashion and style. Together, the two make a stunning couple. What do you think?