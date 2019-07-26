The fans have waited in anticipation and the day has finally arrived when their favourite Bollywood hunk Arjun Kapoor took off his cap after hiding his hairdo for nine months while shooting for his upcoming movie Panipat: The Great Betrayal. Unless you are living under the rock, you would have seen Arjun donning the cap look everywhere he went and for months, precisely November 16, 2018.

Taking to his Instagram handle today, Arjun not only gave a detailed explanation for doing so but also showed off his cap collection of the past nine months before he finally took the cap off before the camera. The posts were captioned, “Time to CAP it off !!! 16th of November 2018 till today… Managed to hide my look for Panipat… Courtesy – all my caps !!! Stay tuned for 1.30 pm !!! (sic)” and “9 months later.. Baal baal बच गए – @kunalgupta91 (sic).”



Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

The historical drama is about the war between Marathas and the invading forces of the king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Zeenat plays the role of Sakina Begum in the film who seeks help from Arjun’s character Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the war. In an interview earlier, Kriti had shared her experience of shooting for the film and called it magical. She also said that she never thought she would be a part of such a “massive film”.