Throwbacks are no longer restricted to Thursdays and Panipat star Arjun Kapoor‘s latest social media post this Saturday is proof enough as he strolls down the memory lane with sisters Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Stopping to relish the old memories with his signature digs at the younger siblings, Arjun trolled his sisters and set fans instantly craving for a siblings get-together of their own.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared the picture where he can be seen donning a yellow Lakers jersey with little Rhea balancing a tiny Janhvi on her lap, helped in position by Anshula. While one cannot stop gushing over the awwdorable picture, Arjun trolled them subtly in the caption that read, “My Childhood Swag was always high !!! @kobebryant 4 life @nbaindia !!! Also the sister s weren’t too shabby either… @rheakapoor @anshulakapoor @janhvikapoor #flashback #baller4life #swagkapoor #issavibe (sic).”

Actor Arjun Kapoor hosted a sports event recently. He posted a few pictures from his look in which he could be seen getting his bow tie adjusted. Arjun hosted the sports awards with ace tennis player Sania Mirza. He posted the pictures while getting ready for the event and caption them as, “Enjoyed every minute of hosting the @indiansportshonours w/ @mirzasaniar! Hope you guys enjoy the show tonight… #ISH2019 #bluerising.” (sic).

On the professional front, Arjun is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Panipat: The Great Betrayal. The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial also features Kriti Sanon in the lead along with Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Mantra and Milind Gunaji among others. It’s slated to hit the screens on December 6 this year.