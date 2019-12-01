It is no secret that Panipat: The Great Betrayal star Arjun Kapoor had kept his look hidden from the shutterbugs while shooting for the upcoming Ashutosh Gowarikar. With hardly five days left for the movie to hit the cinema screens, Arjun shared his inhibitions while also giving fans a sneak-peek into the transformation he underwent for the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared the video where he shared, “I was not convinced that I could look like a Maratha, like a Peshwa but Ashu sir was convinced. He is a very meticulous person. He had done his research, he had seen my films, my images. ‘Andhadhun aake nahi bol rahe the ki tu takla ho jaega aur kar lega’. There was some thought behind it. He had a lot of clarity regarding my role.” The video was captioned, “Unveiling Sadashiv Rao Bhau from #Panipat! In cinemas on 6th December! @duttsanjay @kritisanon #AshutoshGowariker @sunita.gowariker @rohit.shelatkar @sarkarshibasish @agppl @visionworldfilm @reliance.entertainment @zeemusiccompany (sic).”

Arjun earlier unveiled the trailer of the movie that showed the ‘Marathas’ holding supreme power with no-one to challenge them until an invader sets his eyes on the throne of Hindostan.

Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat.’ Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is slated to hit the screen on December 6.