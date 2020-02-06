Uncontained giggles and happiness filled the Chembur air as the youngest generation of the Kapoors including Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Janhvi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Shanaya Kapoor unveiled a chowk named after their grandfather, Surinder Kapoor. The excited lot was joined by the elder Kapoors including Boney, Anil and Sanjay and paps were on a frenzy.

Taking to his Instagram handle later, an emotional Arjun shared pictures and videos from the event with a heart-melting note. It read, “He came to this city with my grandmother not knowing what the future holds for him. He was maybe an outsider to this industry but he carved his way thru from being an assistant in Mughal e azam to having his kids and grandchildren continue his production his legacy and his family name ahead… thank u to all the people of Chembur to make this chowk a reality… our family strives to entertain all of u because my grand father made his to this profession today we are privileged and yes we perhaps have a surname that is known but for our family it started in Mumbai with my grand father Surinder Kapoor. (sic).”

Sonam too took to her social media handle and sharing a family frame, posted a video of the Surinder Kapoor Chowk. She elaborated in the caption, “At unveiling of the Chowk named for my grandfather SURINDER KAPOOR . With my amazing loving and mad family. Love you all.. missed some of you… (sic).”

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in the biographical drama, Panipat, alongside an ensemble star cast including Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar romancing Parineeti Chopra. The two have earlier shared the screen space in blockbuster hit Ishaqzaade. The movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a romantic comedy written and directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

As for Sonam, the diva was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s rom-com, The Zoya Factor, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan. From Sonam’s glamorous chic avatars to Dulquer’s tough looks and six-pack abs, the fans were served the sweet fruit of their anticipation ever since the trailer was dropped. The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.