Actor Arjun Kapoor has given his final word on the rumours of his wedding with Malaika Arora. Expressing that he’s completely annoyed with the speculations, the actor recently revealed to an entertainment portal that he is assured to have a grand wedding as and when it happens because his family will never let him marry secretly. Arjun’s latest release – India’s Most Wanted has hit the theatres now. He was promoting the Raj Kumar Gupta-directorial with Pinkvilla when he said that ‘we don’t want to get married’ and will tell the media and their fans when they decide to.

Speculations were rife in the past that the couple was going to take the plunge on Good Friday. Arjun called out these rumours and said that a Good Friday is not a ‘good’ day to get married. He was quoted saying, “Marriage! Marriage! Marriage! Marriage! We don’t want to get married. We will tell when we want to get married and we will invite everyone. Have you seen the way my family has marriages? It is the MET Gala.” Arjun added that he will never be allowed to even think to hide his marriage. He then said, “You think they will allow me to get married in hiding and that too on a Good Friday which everyone was speculating? Good Friday is such a bad day to get married.”

The actor earlier said he was in a happy phase and thankful to the media for respecting his relationship with Malaika. Arjun revealed that he is never going to keep secrets from the people who love him dearly and therefore, whenever they decide to get married, he will make a formal announcement.

The Gunday star also said that he understands why his personal life is being written about in the media so much – because ‘it gets clicks’. He then compared the buzz around his wedding to the news about Taimur Ali Khan. Arjun told Zoom, “I don’t think anybody is dying to know every single day but what happens is there are speculations because I guess you get clicks. You get conversations and chatters. If Taimur does that to people then I think my marriage speculation is not such a big deal. But, in all fairness, I think the media’s been respectful, they’ve given me the space to come out and be comfortable.”