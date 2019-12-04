Two days left for the war drama to release and Panipat: The Great Betrayal star Arjun Kapoor cannot but reminisce the days spent in preparation of the Ashutosh Gowarikar-directorial. Dropping another video from the salon after going bald again to ace his character, Sadashiv Rao Bhau’s look, Arjun revealed that his hair and beard had grown back swiftly within a month of shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared the video titled “Becoming Sadashiv Rao Bhau” which opens to him seated inside a salon with a hairdresser ready to tend to him. As the latter begins, Arjun takes a dig at him and tells the recording camera that after the shave, he will look like the bald hairdresser’s twin. The video was captioned, “I can’t believe the film is about to come out… I shot this in January when we were about to begin shooting again after the new year break… it’s been a journey and a half. So grateful for the chance to play Bhau… 48 hours to go… (sic).”

Panipat presents the fierce journey of Sadashiv Rao Bhau (Arjun Kapoor), the Commander-in-Chief of the Maratha Army who leads a northern expedition to fight off the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali (Sanjay Dutt), the King of Afghanistan. On the other ‘Parvati Bai’ (Kriti Sanon) the queen of the reign also fights along with the brave warrior ‘Sadashiv Rao Bhau’ in the battle against the forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The war drama dictates the events that lead to the ‘Third battle of Panipat.’ Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film. The historical drama produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is slated to hit the screen on December 6.