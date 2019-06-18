Don’t we all wait for our best friend’s validation on every social media post that we put out and wait on the edge for their reaction even if it’s a troll-worthy comment? Standing true to their bond and brimming with praises, Panipat star Arjun Kapoor wrote a heart-melting comment on actor-best friend Ranveer Singh‘s latest post on Instagram. The ’83 star was recently at The Old Trafford for India VS Pakistan World Cup match and flooded the Internet overnight with throwback posts from the day.

The initial posts showed him sharing selfies with former ace cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Virendra Sehwag, Brian Lara, Saurav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and current playing 11’s Rahul K, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and captain Virat Kohli. However, his latest video shows him bursting with uncontained energy as he cheered for team India from the stands. The video was captioned, “COME ON INDIA, COME ON !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @starsportsindia @icc @cricketworldcup” (sic). Commenting from his Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “Baba u were the best player off the pitch… what a playa !!! The fashion mafioso the cricket gangster the nuanced celebrator the power hitter !!! #subtlythynameranveersingh” and punctuated it with a red heart emoji while Ranveer couldn’t stop blushing at the outpour of love.

Check Ranveer and Arjun’s digital camaraderie here:

While Ranveer turned commentator during the match, on the professional front, he is in London, shooting for the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial, ’83. One of the most anticipated films of next year, the film tells the journey of Indian Cricket team’s first World Cup win of 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev. While Ranveer plays the lead and Deepika plays his on-screen wife, the makers have roped in many other prominent faces to essay the roles of other cricketers from the squad. Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, and Tahir Raj Bhasin among others are a part of the film.