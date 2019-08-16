A friend is one who will agree with everything you say but a good friend is someone who will knock sense straight into you whether you like it or not and treading the line of latter bond, Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor was seen stating the obvious in a hilarious manner on Sooryavanshi star Katrina Kaif‘s latest hot and sexy picture on social media. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina had announced of IIFA’s homecoming this year.

Sharing a still from her previous on-stage performance at IIFA, Katrina can be seen dancing, dressed in a sultry ensemble and captioned the post, “And IIFA is coming home 🇮🇳 celebrating 20 years of IIFA in Mumbai this year . Performing on the IIFA stage always has most incredible energy. Can’t wait ……donning the Kala Chashma @iifa Awards New York. #MyIIFAMoment #iifa20 #IIFAhomecoming (sic).” Quick to point out, Arjun wrote, “Wear it the day not at night… don’t want u trippin gurl !!! (sic)” and fans cannot help but double down in laughter.

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year. This is the very first time that director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a project. Akshay in the film will be seen playing the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba and Katrina will be seen playing Akshay’s love interest.

As for Arjun, the actor is gearing up for his next big release, Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.