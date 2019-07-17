The Kapoor clan gave fans a major trip of 90’s nostalgia and while the Internet cannot stop gushing over Anshula Kapoor’s picture featuring brothers Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Akshay Marwah and cousin sister Rhea Kapoor, we just cannot not compare Arjun’s expression from his movie Gunday. In the childhood picture that Anshula recently shared, Arjun stood true to his typical elder brother bully nature and fans were left swooning over the “cute mess”.

In the shared picture, Anshula can be seen bawling while sitting on a toy car, flanked by her siblings as Arjun tried to push past her with an evident bossy expression on his face. Donning a red tee, Arjun wore a black choker around his neck which made actor-uncle Anil Kapoor joke, “Could that kaala dhaaga be any tighter !!! (sic)” The picture was captioned, “This is still my expression when @arjunkapoor tells me I should drive hahahaha! Gotta love the 90s when we were all basically a cute messss! #90sKids #ThisIsProofThatIveNeverWantedToDrive (sic)” reposting which, Arjun replied, “Going by your expression & post basically we can sell your car off… thanks a lot Ansh !!! (sic)” and Ranveer Singh was left in splits.

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted, which was released on May 24. The film could not perform well at the Box Office. He will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Panipat is based on the third battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial stars Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Zeenat Aman and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

The historical drama is about the war between Marathas and the invading forces of the king of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. Zeenat plays the role of Sakina Begum in the film who seeks help from Arjun’s character Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the war. In an interview earlier, Kriti had shared her experience of shooting for the film and called it magical. She also said that she never thought she would be a part of such a “massive film”.