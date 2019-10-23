Actor Arjun Kapoor wished her lady love Malaika Arora on 46th birthday with a loved-up selfie. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a stunning picture of himself planting a kiss on Malaika’s forehead. Arjun let the picture do the entire talking as he didn’t add any caption along to the post. There are not many pictures of Arjun and Malaika officially shared by the couple, therefore, this one seems special.

The picture speaks volumes of the bonding between Arjun and Malaika and shows just how stylish they look together as a couple. Malaika is seen dressed in what looks like a black sweatshirt while Arjun wears a grey coloured hoodie in the picture. Both the actors look impressive together and their lovely chemistry is visible in the picture. Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram ♥️ A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Oct 23, 2019 at 1:51am PDT

As soon as Arjun made the post, many Bollywood stars including Ranveer Singh, Patralekhaa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Maniesh Paul and Shanoo Sharma among others commented by posting a heart-emoji and good wishes for both of them.

Arjun and Malaika went official with their relationship earlier this year. During the special screening of his film India’s Most Wanted, Arjun called Malaika in front of the paparazzi and posed with her. The duo then went on a vacation abroad and later, on Arjun’s birthday, Malaika posted a loved-up picture on Instagram to wish her beau the best. Check this out:

Earlier, while talking about their relationship and coming out official, Arjun thanked the media and said both he and Malaika are impressed with how the media gave them their own space and respected their relationship and it was because of this respect that they decided to not hide their bonding any longer.