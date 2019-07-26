Actor Arjun Kapoor is equal parts happy and sad that he is finally getting rid off his caps that he has been wearing for the past few months. The actor had gone bald for his role in his upcoming film titled Panipat: The Great Betrayal. However, now that his hair have grown back, Arjun has announced that he will no longer be seen wearing caps or hiding his hair.

Arjun uploaded a video on Instagram revealing why he kept the cap-look on for last few months and how that resulted in a nice collection of caps in his wardrobe. He said in his stop motion video: “Hey, guys. I am finally ready to get rid of my caps. I know a lot of people have seen me wearing caps and wondering why I have been doing that for the last six months. ‘Maine apne baal mundwaye they ‘Panipat’ ke liye on November 16, 2018 (I had gone bald for ‘Panipat’ on November 16, 2018). Now, it’s the end of July. The film is done and I can finally get rid of my cap.”

Arjun added, “Unfortunately, with that, I have to also let go of all the caps jo maine collect kiye in 7-8 mahino mein. Bohot mazaa aaya pehen ke (had fun wearing them), lekin now I think it’s time I start roaming around with my hair being visible because it has grown. The look is safeguarded because we managed to protect it for so many months. Thank you for being patient.” Check out the video here:

Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora was also eager to see him without the cap. “Hmmm,” she commented on one of his post and ‘Finallyyy’ on another.

Even actor Ranveer Singh was seen wearing caps for a few months some time back when he played the character of Maratha warrior Bajirao in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Arjun, too, plays the character of a Maratha warrior in Panipat. The Ashutosh Gowariker-directorial features him in the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau while Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Zeenat Aman and Padmini Kolhapure also essay other important roles in the film.