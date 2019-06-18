Actor Arjun Kapoor is one Bollywood star whose weight loss journey is totally inspiring. Before he debuted in the movie business with Ishaqzaade, the actor worked day and night on his body and lost more than 50 kg weight. Now, he has taken to Instagram to write an awe-inspiring note about his body transformation. Arjun’s post talks about how it’s important to never give up and what he learnt from rigorously pushing himself out of his comfort zone.

The actor is working in Panipat which is slated to hit the screens on December 6 this year. Arjun had to re-tone his body as per the requirement of his character in the film. He posted a few pictures of himself from the gym and credited his trainer for being there to support him and help him chase his goal. Here’s what Arjun’s post read:

“It’s been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again… efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year… I started training with @shivohamofficial this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat. I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won’t be giving up and letting go now… keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits… we all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually…” (sic)

The actor’s post has been acknowledged by many Bollywood stars. While Varun Dhawan called the transformation ‘Arjun Kapoor 2.0’, the actor’s sister Anshula Kapoor wrote humble words to keep motivating her brother. Her comment on the post read, “Because you’ve never let anything get the better of you, always risen – better than ever.. You the man ❤️😘💪🏽” (sic)

Arjun has often been criticised for gaining weight back and not looking as fit as he did when he entered Bollywood. However, with this post, seems like the naysayers are going to rest once and for all.