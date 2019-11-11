Indian business tycoons Mukesh and Anil Ambani hosted a lavish bash in Mumbai on Sunday night for their sister Nina Kothari’s son Arjun Kothari, ahead of his wedding. Dropping down to join the lovebirds in the celebrations were the top shots of the Bollywood industry who added all the glamour and spark to the night.

While Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in a black suit, looking dapper as ever, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole all hearts as she effortlessly slew in a bright red suit along with hubby Abhishek Bachchan who too wore a black suit to the occasion. Dressed to kill were also couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput who walked down to the venue in royal traditional attires.

Check out the latest pictures and videos from Nayantara Kothari pre-wedding party here:

View this post on Instagram #ishaambani at her cousins pre wedding bash A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Nov 10, 2019 at 6:11pm PST

The grand bash was held at Ambani’s residence, Antilla.

On another note, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) created a new benchmark last month as it crossed the market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore. With this, RIL has become the most valued Indian company in terms of market cap. Reliance Industries is India’s largest petrochemical and second-largest oil refining company with significant investments in telecom, consumer retail and media businesses.

Even as the total wealth of top business tycoons in the Forbes India Rich List 2019 witnessed an 8 per cent drop, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani retained his numero uno spot with $51.4 billion, stated a report. Jumping 8 spots on the list to secure the second spot was industrialist Gautam Adani with a net worth of $15.7 billion.