The promotions of their first movie together are in full swing and actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh couldn’t be happier on the ride together as they slay in fresh looks at every promotional event of Arjun Patiala. Though the duo is a combo of laughter riot, their fun in the recent video looks contagious as they seem deeply immersed in “Sachiya Mohabbatan“, making fans watch it on repeat.

In the boomerang video that Kriti shared on her Instagram handle, the diva can be seen seated in a swing while Diljit pushed it from the side. Donning a cut-sleeves multi-coloured gown held at the waist by a black leather belt, Kriti looked radiant as always while Diljit was dressed in a casual white tee, pink turban and a pair of funky pants teamed with white sneakers. Their peppy mood in the video is all we need as we call it a day already. Kriti captioned the post as, “Humari #SachiyanMohabatan toh chalti rahegi.. aapne gaana suna kya?? Link in BIO..! @diljitdosanjh @rohitjugraj @maddockfilms @tseries.official #ArjunPatiala” (sic).

From sharing intriguing videos to giving random sneak-peeks into behind the scenes of the Rohit Jugraj starrer, Kriti is doing all in her power to maintain the hype around the movie which will also star Varun Sharma and an item number by Sunny Leone. Kriti will be seen playing a smalltown journalist in Arjun Patiala while Diljit will essay the role of a cop. This will be the second time that Diljit will be seen playing a cop. He was earlier seen essaying the role of a cop in Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s film Udta Punjab. The film marks Kriti and Diljit’s first collaboration together apart from starring Fukrey fame Varun Sharma.

Recently, the makers of the film had released a funny promo video of Diljit and Varun getting a lesson about marketing from the leading lady Kriti. The clip surely made the fans even more curious to watch the trailer of the film. Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the movie has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and will hit the cinema screens on July 26.